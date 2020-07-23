Funko Fans Are Bitter About Not Being Able to Get Comic-Con Exclusives

Wednesday was one of the biggest days of the year for Funko Pop fans as the figure lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2020 -- or Comic-Con@Home as its been rebranded after the in-person event was cancelled due to COVID-19 -- launched online, offering fans the opportunity to purchase their favorite figures while supplies lasted. And while Funko fans know that it's every man for themselves when it comes to getting those exclusives, many found themselves empty handed thanks to issues with Funko's checkout. And to say they aren't happy would be putting it mildly. Funko fans are quite bitter about how things went down with Wednesday night's Funko Virtual Con and have taken to social media to air their grievances.

This is what happened: on Wednesday evening, Funko's exclusives went on sale at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Limited to 1 of each Pop per customer, fans could hop on, put their choices in their cart and then get in a virtual checkout line and then checkout, hopefully victorious. Unfortunately, when customers got to the "calculate shipping" portion of checkout, early on they noticed it was taking an extremely long time to populate. This was particularly frustrating for those who had carts well over the free shipping threshold of $50. Soon after the sale began, Funko posted to their Twitter account that they were experiencing an error and advised fans to not refresh or leave the page as they would lose their place in checkout.

Error Mode Engaged. We’ll get the issue fixed as soon as possible. Please do not refresh or leave your page or you will lose your spot! We’re sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/f1Lq90Vo35 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 23, 2020

The majority of Funko shoppers did just that, believing that their place -- and carts -- would be held while the error was fixed but that didn't end up being the case. Many customers discovered that when their carts refreshed to checkout, the items that had been available when they got stuck in the error had sold out. Many customers took that to mean that the instruction to simply wait had cost them what would have been theirs.

If that wasn't bad enough for fans, however, this wasn't the first time that Funko's site has had major issues during a popular release. Fans noted that a few weeks ago when an exclusive The Office Pop was available, the site had serious issues then as well. It's an issue that fans expected would be fixed for this latest drop but that apparently wasn't the case.

Now, fans are sounding off on social media about their disappointment. Some are just mad the website wasn't prepared for the influx of traffic while others blame flippers and bots for the issues. Whatever the cause, fans are heated and making sure everyone knows.

Read on for just how bitter fans are about Funko's Comic-Con 2020 issues.