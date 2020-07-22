These Marvel and DC Comics SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Funko Pop Figures Launch Tonight

Today is one of the biggest days of the year for Funko Pop fans as the lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2020 aka Comic-Con@Home will launch as part of Funko's Virtual Con 3.0 event. You can get all of the details about the Pop figure releases right here via our master list and favorites guide, but if you're after the Marvel and DC Comics exclusives specifically, here's what you need to know...

The Marvel and DC Comics retailer shared exclusives listed below will be available first right here at Funko.com starting today, July 22nd at 8pm EST (5 PM PST) with a limit of 1 of each Pop per customer. They will include the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con sticker or the 2020 Summer Convention Exclusive sticker at random. Despite the purchase limit, Funko will sell through their shared exclusive stock quickly. However, you'll have a second chance (at a lower price most likely) when the exclusives go live via their respective retailers at 12:01am EST / 9pm PST on July 22nd / 23rd - unless otherwise indicated in the following list:

