These Marvel and DC Comics SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Funko Pop Figures Launch Tonight
Today is one of the biggest days of the year for Funko Pop fans as the lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2020 aka Comic-Con@Home will launch as part of Funko's Virtual Con 3.0 event. You can get all of the details about the Pop figure releases right here via our master list and favorites guide, but if you're after the Marvel and DC Comics exclusives specifically, here's what you need to know...
The Marvel and DC Comics retailer shared exclusives listed below will be available first right here at Funko.com starting today, July 22nd at 8pm EST (5 PM PST) with a limit of 1 of each Pop per customer. They will include the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con sticker or the 2020 Summer Convention Exclusive sticker at random. Despite the purchase limit, Funko will sell through their shared exclusive stock quickly. However, you'll have a second chance (at a lower price most likely) when the exclusives go live via their respective retailers at 12:01am EST / 9pm PST on July 22nd / 23rd - unless otherwise indicated in the following list:
Dark Captain Marvel / 10-inch Marvel Zombies The Thing
- Dark Captain Marvel will be available here on Amazon (if you don't see it at launch time, search around a bit)
- Marvel Zombies The Thing will be available here at GameStop
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Iron Bob
- Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Iron Bob will be available here at FYE
Black Lightning, Ra's Al Ghul, Cyborg Superman
- DC Comics Black Lightning - Show Only (May be available at Funko.com after launch. It's definitely available on eBay.)
- DC Comics Ra's al Ghul will be available here at Entertainment Earth at 12pm ET (9am PT) on July 23rd
- DC Comics Cyborg Superman will be available here at Target
X-Men Nightcrawler and Wade Wilson (Weapon XI)
- Marvel X-Men Nightcrawler will be available here at Hot Topic
- Marvel X-Men Wade Wilson (Weapon XI) will be available here at Walgreens (though they have been unreliable when it comes to putting their exclusive Pops online)
Iron Man Stan Lee Cameo
- The Iron Man Stan Lee Cameo will be available here at Target
Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze
- Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze will be available here at GameStop
Red Hood vs. Deathstroke Pop Moment
The DC Comic Moment Red Hood vs Deathstroke SDCC 2020 Previews Exclusive is available now here at Entertainment Earth.prev
