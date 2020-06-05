Ghostbusters Day Celebrations Postponed Due to Protests

✖

Ghoostbusters Day, a celebration of the film which typically takes place on June 8 (the movie's original release date) has been delayed in light of protests around the U.S. and the world. The event was the biggest it has ever been last year, with a 35th anniversary celebration and news of a long-awaited sequel to the original films, but Sony, who will distribute the upcoming movie, don't want to detract from the seriousness of what's going on in the world (and, more than likely, don't want fans potentially getting hurt if they are out and about during protests or clashes with police).

There is no new date yet, although it is a delay, not a cancellation. The next film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is expected to arrive in theaters in early 2021.

"We have decided to postpone the Ghostbusters Day celebration scheduled for June 8," Sony said in a statement released via the official Ghostbusters social media accounts. "While we know fans have been looking forward to this annual celebration fo a beloved and iconic film, it does not feel like the time for celebration right now. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled date soon."

You can see the tweet below.

"Older Ghostbusters fans will find it’s a really, really faithful approach to the series," Finn Wolfhard, one of the film's stars, recently told NME. "While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, Ghostbusters is about family and the relationships that these people have made. It’s also really funny, so I’m really excited for people to see it.”

Wolfhard's comments sound similar to what his in-movie mother Carrie Coon previously said about the movie, calling it a "love letter" to the franchise.

"It’s really a family story. It’s still very funny and I just feel like it’s very warm in a way that we, perhaps, need right now," Coon told IndieWire. "It’s a real balm for the soul. I think that will actually surprise people. I think it’s for everyone. People will be grateful for the escape that it’s going to offer from the world."

Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman, will step behind the camera for the new film, co-writing the script for the new movie with Monster House's Gil Kenan. The Juno filmmaker previously admitted he was "intimidated" making a long-awaited sequel to his father's original pair of films.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be in theaters on March 5, 2021.

