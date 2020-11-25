Harry Potter New York Launches Online Store

✖

This year was originally set to bring a major event to Harry Potter fans, with a dedicated New York store planning on launching this past summer, and while the coronavirus pandemic may have complicated those plans and delayed its opening to next year, fans are in luck as the store has launched an official online store. In addition to being able to purchase collectibles modeled after items from the Wizarding World, fans can also purchase a number of items inspired by the fantastical world. You can shop at the store by heading to HarryPotterStore.com to purchase exciting items, which includes a set of all-new wands honoring the series.

The online store is described, "The store is full of fan-favorites from Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans to Hogwarts House robes that can be personalized with your name, as well as early access to ranges that can only be found at Harry Potter New York. Just in time for the holidays, fans can shop from a brand-new range of Celebration wands inspired by some of the Wizarding World’s most iconic props, sets, and creatures. The range features wands created to represent each of the four house mascots, the horcruxes, as well as creatures such as Fawkes and Pickett. The Golden Snitch wand is only available at Harry Potter New York!"

It adds, "Also exclusive to Harry Potter New York is the MACUSA collection including apparel and accessories celebrating the wizarding government visited in Fantastic Beasts and Where the Find Them. The collection features the MACUSA emblem and Threat Detector to help any witch or wizard fit in at the Magical Congress of the United States."

(Photo: Harry Potter New York)

Audiences first met Harry Potter in 1997 with the release of the novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (released in the United States as Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone), which then went on to inspire a series of films depicting the events of the popular books. The first eight films would go on to earn $7.7 billion worldwide, while also going on to inspire a sequel stage play, as well as two prequel films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald. A third prequel is set to hit theaters on July 15, 2022.

You can check out the Harry Potter New York store at HarryPotterStore.com.

