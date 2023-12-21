Hello Kitty Gets Limited Edition Goldfish For 50th Anniversary

Hello Kitty celebrates her 50th anniversary in 2024 and the iconic cat is celebrating in a very sweet way. Goldfish has announced that they are teaming up with Hello Kitty for the all new "supercute" Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams. The new, limited edition flavor is hitting store shelves now ahead of the new year.

According to Goldfish, the grahams are inspired by one of Hello Kitty's favorite treats. The new strawberry shortcake-flavored grahams come in both the classic Goldfish shape as well as a Hello Kitty shape and feature notes of vanilla as well as a hint of sweetness in each bite. Fans can find the grahams on store shelves nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.1 oz bag but fans will want to act fast. This is a limited edition seasonal item — and it's already sold out online.

Goldfish Is Also Bringing Back A Fan Favorite in January

Goldish also recently announced that, in January, they are bringing back a fan favorite flavor — this time for good. Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers are returning in the new year and this time, they're sticking around as a permanent part of the line up. The crackers were first launched as a limited time offering in May 2021 and made a return last January as well. The crackers feature the classic hot sauce complete with notes of vinegar for the perfect tang and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers for the perfect blend of flavor and heat.

Goldfish Recently Released Elf-Inspired Grahams

For the holidays, Goldfish released Elf-inspired grahams. The snack is inspired by one of elves' four main food groups — syrup! The new grahams feature flavors like sweet brown sugar and butter as well as the taste of caramel and vanilla. The new grahams also come in shapes inspired by Buddy the Elf. Those shapes include his hat and maple syrup jug. The Elf-inspired Goldfish are available for a limited time – be sure to check your local stores.

Will you be checking out the Hello Kitty Goldfish? Are you excited for the return of the Frank's RedHot Goldfish? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!