Goldfish Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavor for the New Year

Fan favorite snack Goldfish crackers are starting 2023 off on a spicy note. On Tuesday, Campbell Soup Co. and McCormick & Co. announced that they are partnering up again for the return of Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers. The crackers were first launched as a limited time offering in May 2021 and their return this year marks the first time that the Goldfish brand has brought back a limited time flavor — a bit win for fans of the spicy, crunchy snack.

Per the brand, the Limited-Edition Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers are available now for a limited time and can be found nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.39. They are also available online at the Goldfish website here, while supplies last. The brand also announced that coming up later this year, the brand will be re-releasing more fan favorite flavors. Over the past two years, Goldfish has introduced four popular limited-edition flavors, the Frank's RedHot flavor was well as the Jalapeno Popper flavor, Old Bay, and Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice. Each of those flavors are expected to make their return in 2023.

The Jalapeño Popper Goldfish offer snack fans a bold, cheesy taste with just a slight kick of heat, perfect for snacking on by the handful. The Old Bay Goldfish are exactly what they sound like, a combination of the iconic Old Bay seasoning and Goldfish crackers.

"Old Bay seasoning is delicious on everything from seafood to French fries and everything else! We know our passionate fans often sprinkle Od Bay on their favorite recipes and snacks, including Goldfish crackers," Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer, McCormick & Company said in a statement. "With each handful, Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish provides our most loyal fans with another fun, bold way to experience our popular spice blend."

The Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish are described "With notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices -- including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg -- Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams give fans another exciting way to celebrate a season that pumpkin spice enthusiasts look forward to all year."

The Limited-Edition Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers are available now.