Taco Bell Adding Cheesy Favorite to Menu

Taco Bell is listening to the people. After an apparently stellar test period earlier this year in select markets, the taco joint will soon roll out its 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt to more locations in the coming weeks. First tested in select Dayton, Ohio markets earlier this year, the flatbread melt includes grilled chicken bites, chipotle sauce, and cheese. The three-cheese blend then includes cheddar, mozzarella, and monterey pepper jack. That's all then stuffed in a new flatbread and grilled to resemble a quesadilla.

According to the initial report from ChewBoom, the item will be be available beginning January 11th. The 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt will be available a la carte $2.29, though it may defer depending on the location.

What other new items are at Taco Bell?

The news of the Flatbread Melt comes just days after the chain announced its take on iced coffee.

"We're always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery said of the launch. "We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that's just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item."

More details on both drinks can be found below:

Coffee Chillers: Blended iced coffee swirled with yummy flavors, topped with a layer of delectably smooth and sweet cold foam available in Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro and Spiced Vanilla Available for $4.19 (plus tax) in a 16oz cup at 27770 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 while supplies last