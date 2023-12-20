Squishmallow Happy Meals Officially Arrive at McDonald's

Squishmallow fans, the wait is over — well, almost. On Tuesday, McDonald's announced that the eagerly awaited Squishmallows Happy Meal is finally launching in the United States. The Happy Meal is set to debut at McDonald's restaurants nationwide beginning December 26th. Fans have been waiting for the American launch of the collaboration since it was first announced earlier this year when the partnership launched in select global markets.

"We're all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "This collaboration welcomes McDonald's and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald's Squishmallows Squad."

With the new Squishmallows Happy Meal, for a limited time and while supplies last, fans have the opportunity to collect up to 12 Squishmallow characters with the purchase of a Happy Meal. Included in the line up are ten fan-favorite characters such as Cam and FiFi, as well as beloved McDonald's icon, Grimace and a mystery character. Additionally, each character comes with their own, unique playlist from Universal Music Group. Fans just have to scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to access each playlist, which is based on their unique personalities.

"The Squishmallows Happy Meal has taken the world by storm," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. "We are excited to bring the program to our millions of fans in the U.S. with fun new ways to collect and connect with the Squishmallows brand."

Squishmallows, which first launched in 2017, are currently the number 1 plush property in the United States and are the second best-selling toy brand overall, having sold more than 100 million units. Their popularity makes the toy a perfect fit for the Happy Meal, which has featured numerous beloved and iconic brands over the course of its history.

"In partnering with McDonald's, we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date," Runken said in a previous statement. "Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald's, one of the world's most trusted and recognized brands."

