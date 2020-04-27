No One Knows Why Henry Cavill Is Trending on Twitter, but Fans Are Loving It
Twitter trends can be kind of unpredictable. Sometimes things that seem like they'd be wildly talked about don't really catch hold on the social media site while sometimes, things start trending and it's hard to tell exactly why. On Sunday, Henry Cavill fell into that latter category. The Man of Steel star started trending on Twitter and while no one was really sure why fans were loving it and had no problem letting the world know. They shared their favorite photos, moments, and even their own theories as to why Cavill had caught Twitter's attention and they simply couldn't get enough.
When it comes to the reasons for Cavill being a trending topic on Twitter, there are actually a few contenders. The most likely is a post by "@vintagehols" that shared a photo array of the actors Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Wittrock, Max Greenfield, and Wes Bentley with the caption "i could not name one of these men if someone put a gun to my head." That post itself went viral and many people commented that they thought one of the actors in the array was Henry Cavill.
Another contender for "why is Henry Cavill trending" is Henry Cavill himself. The actor has been sharing photos of his quarantine cooking on Instagram, including a particularly lovely loaf of homemade bread and people on Twitter can't stop talking about it.
Whatever the reason, Cavill was a hot trending topic on Sunday and we've rounded up some of our favorite reactions to the confusing, but welcome moment. Read on to see how people have reacted to Cavill trending on Twitter and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Respect
I see henry cavill is trending again... so nice to see that people are finally putting some respect on his name pic.twitter.com/39JScWOpWN— henry cavill (@badpostscavill) April 26, 2020
Girl Scout Cookies
Since Henry Cavill is trending, do you remember when Chris Evans saw him eating Girl Scout cookies at the Oscars and busted out laughing? pic.twitter.com/cq7dUxTok4— jelevision (@jelevision) April 26, 2020
As he should
saw my daddy henry cavill trending. as he should. pic.twitter.com/toL6CrsppD— brandon ʬ⁸⁴ 111 (@clarksleague) April 26, 2020
Approved
Not sure why Henry Cavill is trending but I approve. pic.twitter.com/E615Y9xFq9— Lish | west indian grandma | 🇨🇦🇬🇾🇹🇹 (@queenlishers) April 26, 2020
Definitely watch The Witcher
Henry Cavill is trending so I just want to remind all of you that The Witcher is fantastic... and so is Man of Steel. pic.twitter.com/xg9bPyOkaS— Jai Aravala (@jaravala123) April 26, 2020
Keep it up
Not sure why Henry Cavill is trending but keep it up. https://t.co/kvkwlEOAmQ— Pootz (@Sneezing_Pirate) April 27, 2020
Most Henry Cavill thing ever
Henry Cavil is trending solely for being Henry Cavill, and that’s the most Henry Cavill thing ever. pic.twitter.com/UXBG2KgkHH— Sara (@LelainaPrz) April 27, 2020
No reason needed
He doesn't need a reason, he's Henry Cavill 😂😏 https://t.co/cegGyIACk6— Elisa Dee *His Wonder Woman* (@LilKryptonite83) April 27, 2020
Definitely the baking
#HenryCavill is trending, which I assume is for his quarantine baking practices. To which I say, Sunday dinner is at 6pm and he is 100% invited. pic.twitter.com/4v9FvEkFRm— Lauren Carroll (@LC_tweets_) April 27, 2020
Almost passed out
Saw that #HenryCavill was trending and just about passed out. DAMN YOU, TWITTER. DON'T DO THAT TO ME.— SheenyBaby (@baby_sheeny) April 27, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.