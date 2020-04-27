No One Knows Why Henry Cavill Is Trending on Twitter, but Fans Are Loving It

Twitter trends can be kind of unpredictable. Sometimes things that seem like they'd be wildly talked about don't really catch hold on the social media site while sometimes, things start trending and it's hard to tell exactly why. On Sunday, Henry Cavill fell into that latter category. The Man of Steel star started trending on Twitter and while no one was really sure why fans were loving it and had no problem letting the world know. They shared their favorite photos, moments, and even their own theories as to why Cavill had caught Twitter's attention and they simply couldn't get enough.

When it comes to the reasons for Cavill being a trending topic on Twitter, there are actually a few contenders. The most likely is a post by "@vintagehols" that shared a photo array of the actors Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Wittrock, Max Greenfield, and Wes Bentley with the caption "i could not name one of these men if someone put a gun to my head." That post itself went viral and many people commented that they thought one of the actors in the array was Henry Cavill.

Another contender for "why is Henry Cavill trending" is Henry Cavill himself. The actor has been sharing photos of his quarantine cooking on Instagram, including a particularly lovely loaf of homemade bread and people on Twitter can't stop talking about it.

Whatever the reason, Cavill was a hot trending topic on Sunday and we've rounded up some of our favorite reactions to the confusing, but welcome moment. Read on to see how people have reacted to Cavill trending on Twitter and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images