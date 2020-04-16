The Witcher and Superman Star Henry Cavill Loves Him Some Warhammer

Netflix’s The Witcher star and Superman himself Henry Cavill is a man of many talents, and that apparently includes… painting Warhammer miniatures. The man is a self-professed geek, and he’s using his time while social distancing to show just that! Cavill recently shared an in-progress photo of himself painting an Adeptus Custodes miniature from Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000. In the caption, he details his passion for the game, and how he’s had some time to get re-acquainted with the hobby over these last few weeks thanks in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also calls his opportunity to reacquaint himself with Warhammer a silver lining of sorts during everything that’s going on in the world.

In the background of the shot, Cavill’s computer also seems to show what looks to be some kind of in-progress writing. As Cavill gleefully points out, it’s pretty much impossible to discern just what has been written, but he refers to it as some “completely new skills” he’s working on. Perhaps the actor has used social distancing as an opportunity to begin writing something new!

One of the more amusing aspects of the post is how Cavill mentions that there are people that doubt his status as a “geek.” Despite the fact that Cavill has portrayed both Superman and Geralt of Rivia, there are still some that doubt his passion for hobbies that are seen as stereotypically geeky. Cavill certainly doesn’t have anything to prove, but the post does go a long way towards showing how off-base those judgements truly are.

It’s certainly interesting to see how celebrities like Cavill are utilizing their time while social distancing. Actors like Cavill find little actual downtime throughout their careers, so posts like this one really do show fans a side that they rarely get to see. In the post, Cavill talks highly about the lore surrounding the works of Games Workshop. It’s impossible to know for sure, but given the piece Cavill seems to be writing while painting, it could stand to reason that he’s trying his hand at creating some lore of his own!

