Here's Where To Get Funko Ad Icons Foodie Day Pop Figures

Funko is in the midst of their third consecutive Wednesday in which they (mostly) devote an entire day of Pop figure releases to a specific theme. First it was anime, then it was music, and today it's all about food mascots / Ad Icons – with a couple of Star Wars Pops mixed in. If today's drops are anything like the previous events, we'll see new Funko Pop releases at a regular clip until around 12pm PT / 3pm ET. We'll be keeping track of the drops right here for your convenience.

Below you'll find a list of the new Funko Pop foodie figures complete with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. This list will update throughout the day today, April 26th, as new figures are added, so stay tuned. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free with orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Funko Pop Foodie Pre-Orders (UPDATING):