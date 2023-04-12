Funko Anime Day Pops: The Complete Pre-Order Guide
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Funko had themselves an unofficial anime day today with the release of wave after wave of Pop figures that covered fan favorite classics and new series alike. The lineup included Boruto and Naruto, Inuyasha, Trigun, My Hero Academia, and Haikyu!!. For your convenience, you can find details on where to pre-order all of the new releases and exclusives via the following links:
- Boruto / Naruto Funko Pop Pre-Orders
- Inuyasha Funko Pop Pre-Orders
- Trigun Funko Pop Pre-Orders
- My Hero Academia Hero League Baseball Funko Pop Pre-Orders
- Haikyu!! Funko Pop Pre-Orders
- Dragon Ball Z – First Form Frieza -Target Exclusive
Highlights of the day were the huge Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figure wave, which included numerous AAA Anime exclusives. We also got our first wave of Trigun and Haikyu!! Pops. You can take a closer look at the releases in the gallery below.
Haikyu!! Funko Pops #2prev
0comments