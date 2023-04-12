Funko Anime Day Pops: The Complete Pre-Order Guide

Funko had themselves an unofficial anime day today with the release of wave after wave of Pop figures that covered fan favorite classics and new series alike. The lineup included Boruto and Naruto, Inuyasha, Trigun, My Hero Academia, and Haikyu!!. For your convenience, you can find details on where to pre-order all of the new releases and exclusives via the following links:

Highlights of the day were the huge Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figure wave, which included numerous AAA Anime exclusives. We also got our first wave of Trigun and Haikyu!! Pops. You can take a closer look at the releases in the gallery below.