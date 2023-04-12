Funko Anime Day Pops: The Complete Pre-Order Guide

By Sean Fallon

Funko had themselves an unofficial anime day today with the release of wave after wave of Pop figures that covered fan favorite classics and new series alike. The lineup included Boruto and Naruto, Inuyasha, Trigun, My Hero Academia, and Haikyu!!. For your convenience, you can find details on where to pre-order all of the new releases and exclusives via the following links:

Highlights of the day were the huge Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figure wave, which included numerous AAA Anime exclusives. We also got our first wave of Trigun and Haikyu!! Pops. You can take a closer look at the releases in the gallery below. 

Naruto Funko Pops

fthik-jxoaixvmp.jpg
Boruto Funko Pops

fthpgv2wwaaav5n.jpg
Boruto Funko Pops #2

fthpgfxxoaepbks.jpg
Boruto Funko Pops #3

fthpgo2wiambhi8.jpg
Boruto Funko Pops #4

fthpgzhxsam5knk.jpg
Inuyasha Funko Pops

fthwnq7xwa0z5km.jpg
Inuyasha Funko Pops #2

fthwnbzxsaa0zcn.jpg
Inuyasha Funko Pops #3

fthwnmywiaaszjz.jpg
Trigun Funko Pops

fth3l4xxwbaxywe.jpg
Trigun Funko Pops #2

fth3mfrwcaeyo2i.jpg
My Hero Academia Funko Pops

ftie7i8xwayqmle.jpg
My Hero Academia Funko Pops #2

ftie7w0xsauazwq.jpg
My Hero Academia Funko Pops #3

ftie76sxwbm8n5b.jpg
My Hero Academia Funko Pops #4

psx-20230412-141014.jpg
Dragon Ball Z Funko

ftil5m9xoaipwlw.jpg
Haikyu!! Funko Pops

ftil5qqwyaa9nba.jpg
Haikyu!! Funko Pops #2

ftil5z8waaaquks.jpg
