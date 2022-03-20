Hidden Valley Ranch Diamond Sells for More Than $12,500

A first of its kind 2-carat diamond made from Hidden Valley Ranch has sold at auction for $12,550. The diamond, which was set in a white-gold band with the initials HRVR LVR — “Hidden Valley Ranch Lover” — engraved on the inside was sold on eBay where it sparked a major bidding war. According to Hidden Valley, the ring will be delivered to the lucky bidder in time for National Proposal Day (that’s today, Sunday, March 20th), and that all the money raised will go to the hunger relief nonprofit organization, Feeding America. Bidding on the diamond had started at just $310.

“Last year, when one of our custom Valentine’s Day bottles was used in a marriage proposal, we were inspired,” Deb Crandall, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch said in a statement. “We saw a love of ranch become part of one of life’s most beautiful moments. It made us wonder, how can we make this act of love even more memorable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The man-made diamond was created by a professional diamond maker in a lab by heating Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning to a scorching 2500 degrees and then crushing the output beneath 400 tons of pressure. The diamond took a total of five months to create before being polished to perfection and set in the 14K white gold as the ultimate symbol of both love of Hidden Valley Ranch and love in general. No word yet on if the Ranch Diamond was actually used in a proposal, but we’ll let you know if we find out.

As was noted, the proceeds from the sale of the Hidden Valley Ranch diamond went to benefit Feeding America. Every dollar raised will help provide at least 10 meals.

This isn’t the first creative endeavor from Hidden Valley Ranch. Last holiday season, the brand announced RanchNog, their take on the classic holiday drink and even sold RanchNog kits so that fans could make ranch-flavored eggnog at home for their holiday celebrations. They also released the Hidden Valley Ranch suitcase, a Yoga Lovers Kit which included special Hidden Valley yoga mat, hair ties, a ranch water bottle, stickers, and a. bottle of plant-based Hidden Valley Ranch, and more.

What do you think about Hidden Valley Ranch making a diamond out of ranch? Are you surprised it sold for so much at auction? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!