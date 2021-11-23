Hidden Valley Wants You to Drink Ranch-Flavored Eggnog This Holiday Season

Once families get through their Thanksgiving fix this week, the sights are set on Christmas and the holiday season. People start prepping for the arrival of Santa Claus and his reindeer by putting up lights and trimming the tree. Eggnog’s traditionally the drink of the season—it’s estimated some 130 million pounds of the concoction are sold every single year—and Hidden Valley is taking it up a notch this holiday season.

The company has announced RanchNog, the company’s take on the classic holiday drink.

https://twitter.com/HVRanch/status/1461371515748896770?s=20

Go back and read that again, we insist that’s a legitimate product—ranch-flavored eggnog. In its new online store, Hidden Valley unveiled a special RanchNog package that includes a pair of customized glasses, Hidden Valley Ranch packets, and recipe cards to ensure you get your RanchNog mixed just right.

As of this writing, the RanchNog kits are solid out (darn it), but we encourage you to keep watching the company’s site should a few more pop up between now and the end of the year. After all, we all believe in Christmas miracles—right?

“We have the perfect gift for all the ranch lovers on your list,” Hidden Valley marketing boss Deb Crandall offered in a press release. ” A Hidden Valley Ranch gift box is a delicious way to add some flavor to their holiday season.”

In addition to the RanchNog kits, Hidden Valley also introduced a few more products that may excite salad dressing afficionados. There’s the Hidden Valley Ranch suitcase for those in your life that travel to and fro on a regular basis, or a Yoga Lovers Kit that includes a special Hidden Valley yoga mat towel, hair ties, a ranch water bottle, stickers, and a bottle of plant-based Hidden Valley Ranch.

Coming back to the realm of sanity, Hidden Valley is also selling a Pizza Lovers Kit, which includes playing cards, a Jenga-like game, a pizza cutter, a water bottle, and a Hidden Valley blanket. Then there’s the Ranch Night Kit, which includes all sorts of things one might use while cooking tacos out on the grill.