Hilary Duff Hits Back at Troll After How I Met Your Father Cancelation

Last week, fans of Hulu's How I Met Your Father were stunned to learn that the series, a spinoff of the long-running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, had been cancelled by the streaming service after just two seasons. However, not everyone met the news of the series' demise the same way, including a troll on social media — and series star Hilary Duff hit back. On Instagram, Variety shared news of the series' cancellation. While most of the comments were those of disappointment and hope that another network or streamer would pick up the show, there was one commenter who called the series "so cringe".

"Tried to watch it… it was so cringe… who thought this would ever be a good idea? Everything was done in the original, they covered it all…" the comment read. Duff's response was pretty to the point: "You have 63 followers."

Duff's response itself got some reactions, with some fans supporting her clapback while others thought Duff was right in her response. Even with the mixed reaction, however, fans were more disappointed about the fate of How I Met Your Father than anything else.

What Is How I Met Your Father About?

Taking a similar approach to How I Met Your Mother, the Hulu series follows Sophie (Duff) as the older version of herself (Kim Cattrall) recounts to her son the expansive story of the events leading up to how she got together with his father. Set in New York City, the eccentric but lovable friend group works their way through adulthood the best they can, with many messy exploits along the way. The series ended up having interesting connections to its flagship — in particular, Neil Patrick Harris reprised his role as Barney Stinson in the show's midseason finale earlier this year.

"Him coming on to the set was a such a big deal that they only handed out certain scripts with his scene in it, and the other ones [had] missing pages or just didn't make sense in the context of like, going from this to that," Duff revealed in an interview earlier this year. "It was a big, big, big, big deal – and I felt very nervous and excited."

Hulu Also Recently Cancelled Another Fan-Favorite Series

Last week, Hulu also announced that it was cancelling another fan-favorite series, in this case The Great after three seasons. The series starred Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and Peter III of Russia with the series telling a story very loosely based on Catherine's rise to power as Empress of All Russia. The series was created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara.

Season 3 of The Great saw Catherine working on their marriage and ended soon after Peter's tragic death, leaving Catherine in a new place entirely as a ruler. In addition to Fanning and Hoult, The Great also starred Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. The series was also executive produced by Fanning, Hoult, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Ron West and Josh Kesselman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Are you disappointed that How I Met Your Father was cancelled? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.