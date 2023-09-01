How I Met Your Father Cancelled at Hulu After Two Seasons

Hulu is now done telling the story of How I Met Your Father. On Friday, the streaming service announced that How I Met Your Father has been canceled after two seasons on the platform. The concept spun out of the long-running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, and starred Hilary Duff as Sophie, the new modern-day protagonist of the series, with Kim Cattrall narrating her exploits to her future child. The series also starred Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran.

Unfortunately, How I Met Your Father's cancelation means that the actual endgame of how Sophie met the father of her future child has yet to be answered. This is the second fan-favorite series that Hulu has canceled in as many days, with the announcement that The Great will be ending after three seasons on the platform.

What Is How I Met Your Father About?

Taking a similar approach to How I Met Your Mother, the Hulu series follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as the older version of herself (Kim Cattrall) recounts to her son the expansive story of the events leading up to how she got together with his father. Set in New York City, the eccentric but lovable friend group works their way through adulthood the best they can, with many messy exploits along the way. The series ended up having interesting connections to its flagship — in particular, Neil Patrick Harris reprised his role as Barney Stinson in the show's midseason finale earlier this year.

"Him coming on to the set was a such a big deal that they only handed out certain scripts with his scene in it, and the other ones [had] missing pages or just didn't make sense in the context of like, going from this to that," Duff revealed in an interview earlier this year. "It was a big, big, big, big deal – and I felt very nervous and excited."

Will There Be a Lizzie McGuire Revival?

The entire life cycle of How I Met Your Father has occurred amid fan fervor for another Duff-starring show — Lizzie McGuire. Disney+ initially planned to revive the beloved Disney Channel series, with Duff and many of her co-stars returning to their roles, and two episodes being filmed. In early 2020, it became clear that Disney+ wanted to go in a different direction with the continuation, firing showrunner Terri Minsky over creative differences regarding the more grown-up content on the show including storylines about sex and cheating, and ultimately shelving the project altogether.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her," Duff explained, "and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f-ck?'"

