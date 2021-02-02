Hollywood Sign Changed to "Hollyboob" for Breast Cancer Awareness, Suspects Arrested

✖

The Hollywood sign got an unexpected and unofficial update earlier today as CBS2 in Los Angeles reports it was altered to read “HOLLYBOOB” by six pranksters who were arrested for the act which was reportedly done to raise awareness for breast cancer. The sixth and ninth letters in the sign were covered up by giant tarps that changed both the "W" and "D" to "Bs." According to the outlet, five men and one woman entered the area in the early part of the afternoon to cover the letters and make the alterations to the sign, photos of it quickly lit up social media which you can find below.

“A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign," LAPD Captain Steve Lurie wrote in a tweet about the incident. "Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals.” It's unclear as of this writing what they'll be charged with but in the end, mission accomplished: awareness has been raised.

A Twitter account claiming to represent the sign, though sans a checkmark, tweeted: "Earlier today, the Sign’s security and video monitoring system recorded a vandalism attempt. There are those who think modifying the Sign is fun, but this renowned icon should be appreciated not demeaned. Thank you @LAPDHollywood & @LAParkRangers_" They even replied to news of the arrest.

The Hollywood sign was first constructed in 1923 at the behest of the Hollywoodland Real Estate Group who only intended for it to be up for a year and a half as an advertisement for land. In the end it stayed up and though has undergone facelifts and repairs over the years, its place in the hills.

An article on LAist previously recounted some of the other pranks and unofficial modifications that have been done to the sign including two different times it was changed to read "HOLLYWeeD" in support of decriminalizing marijuana. In 1983 the the Army-Navy Football Game was played in the Rose Bowl, with an attempt made to change the sign to read "GO NAVY" by fans of the Midshipmen. They failed to complete their prank though and it ended up reading "GOLLNAVYD."

(Cover Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)