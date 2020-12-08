City of West Hollywood Releases Mask Wearing Video Using The Mandalorian Footage

✖

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise and healthcare facilities struggling to keep up with the latest surge, many communities are reminding residents and visitors to take very specific safety precautions, particularly the wearing of masks and facial coverings while in public. Now, the city of West Hollywood, California is using a novel approach to remind residents of the Los Angeles county city to mask up with a new PSA featuring footage from Disney+'s Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

On Tuesday, the official City of West Hollywood Twitter account shared the short video PSA featuring The Mandalorian with a direct message about mask wearing: "This goes out to all the anti-maskers... wear a F@#%!N' mask! 😷"

This goes out to all the anti-maskers... wear a F@#%!N' mask! 😷 pic.twitter.com/eursDj2W3D — City of West Hollywood (@WeHoCity) December 8, 2020

The short video says, "Masks are the way" a play on the now-iconic "This is the way" mantra used among the Mandalorians popularized in The Mandalorian's first season. The video features a bit of footage from the popular Star Wars series -- including Baby Yoda -- before directing people to the city's coronavirus resources website.

It's worth noting that, for residents of Los Angeles County and the rest of California, masks are "the way". Last month, the state tightened their face covering requirement in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the states with the most recent guidance requiring that residents "must wear face coverings when they are outside the home". The state's guidance is similar to the Los Angeles County-specific guidance, which state "Everyone is asked to wear a face covering when they are interacting with others who are not members of their household in public and private spaces."

As for The Mandalorian, there are only two episodes remaining in its second season and the stakes are higher than ever for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). After taking Grogu (formerly known as The Child, aka Baby Yoda), to Tython so that the little creature could reach out to other Jedi who might train them, the pair -- along with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) -- are ambushed by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Dark Troopers capture Grogu. With Grogu -- who is essentially Din's son at this point -- in Gideon's hands, he will need all the help he can get to rescue the child, hopefully before the season ends.

New episodes of The Mandalorian hit Disney+ every Friday.

What do you think about the City of West Hollywood's The Mandalorian-themed PSA? Let us know in the comments.