Hong Kong Disneyland to Re-Open

Following the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland earlier this year, and the planned July reopening of Orlando's Walt Disney World, it looks like Disney is now aiming to get its resort in Hong Kong back up and running. This week, the local government in Hong Kong began announcing plans to reboot the region's economy, and those plans involved the reopening of two major theme parks: Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park. Both parks have been closed to the public since January, when the coronavirus caused just about everything in the country to shut down.

According to Deadline, the South China Morning Post is reporting that Ocean Park will be the first of the two parks to reopen, with guests being let back in this Saturday, June 13th. Hong Kong Disneyland will follow suit sometime in the near future, but a specific date has not yet been announced.

In addition to the big park reopenings, Hong Kong is also planning for the comeback of large-scale events like trade shows and conventions. The month of July could see the restart of many of these events, though there will likely be plenty of restrictions and rules in place to make things safer for guests. One of the first big shows to take place in this restart is expected to be the Hong Kong Book Fair, which is set to run from July 15th to July 21st.

“We want to reboot the economy in the second half of this year through new initiatives in tourism, external trade and trade insurance services,” Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said. “We are confident we will ride out the economic doldrums.”

If Hong Kong Disneyland does open sometime over the next two months, it will mean that Disney would have three of its major locations operational once again. Although Disney+ has been a massive success for the company, some of its biggest ventures have taken substantial hits throughout the year. The parks being closed have presented the biggest challenges, along with the closing of the box office in most markets, as well as the loss of a lot of revenue that comes from ESPN not having any live sports to air or cover.

