Walt Disney World Plans to Reopen on July 11th

It looks like Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort is finally preparing to reopen its doors to the public. After being closed since the middle of March due to COVID-19, Walt Disney World provided its plan to reopen to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Tuesday morning, detailing its proposal to bring people back to the parks. The current plan aims to reopen two of its parks on July 11th, with the other two opening a few days later, on July 15th.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would be the first of Disney World's parks to reopen, letting people in on July 11th. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios would open on July 15th. This proposal came with several rules regarding guests in the parks.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened in May at 20% capacity, with guidelines in place that required guests and cast members to wear masks. The same things will be implemented in Disney World, with temperature checks for everyone. There will also be enhanced cleaning and sanitization stations. All parades and events that draw crowds will be suspended during this time. This applies to character meet-and-greets as well.

"Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations," said Disney Parks exec Matt Simon. " We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."

The Disney Springs shopping area in Orlando has already begun its phased reopening plans, allowing some people into stores with strict rules in place.

Other theme parks in Florida are trying to get the ball rolling even faster than Disney. Legoland Florida is hoping to reopen on June 1st, followed by Universal Studios on June 5th and SeaWorld on June 11th.

