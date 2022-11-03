Starbucks Officially Reveals Holiday 2022 Red Cups and Menu

It's official: the holiday season has arrived, at least in terms of coffee. On Wednesday, Starbucks revealed that their 2022 Holiday menu — as well as their beloved holiday cups — will arrive in stores nationwide on November 3rd. It had previously been reported that the cups and menu would arrive on November 2nd. Additionally, this year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks' holiday cups, something that the has, in part, inspired the gift-like designs of this year's cup. There are four designs for 2022 in all.

"We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners," said Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year's holiday campaign.

"We are really focused on creating a joyful experience throughout the entire Starbucks experience – whether a customer is visiting at our drive-thru or in our café," said Jacobson. "Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone's day a little bit brighter in a holiday way."

As was previously reported, the holiday lineup from the coffee giant doesn't include any new beverages this year. Instead, there are returning favorites Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew. On the snack side of things, the Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Reindeer Cake Pop and Cranberry Bliss Bar all make their return and are joined by the new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl.

As for other coffee companies and their holiday offerings, Caribou Coffee launches their lineup on Thursday as well. Their lineup this year includes the Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte (an egg nog and espresso beverage that is available hot, nitro, or iced), Spicy Mocha, Iced Crafted Press with Egg Nog Cold Foam, the Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, Ho Ho Mint Cake Pop, and Gingerbread loaf cake. Dunkin' launched their holiday menu, including the new Cookie Butter Cold Brew, on November 2nd.

