Hugh Jackman Takes Shot at Younger Ryan Reynolds, Shows Off Massive Bicep

Hugh Jackman is getting... well, jacked for his return as Wolverine in Marvel's Deadpool 3. However, in his latest social media fitness post, Jackman is firing-off some bicep curls using some massive dumbells. Always a master of shade, Jackman pointed out that whatever people may want to say about him, he's an older man than his Deadpool 3 co-star Ryan Reynolds – and he's still getting it in, in the gym!

Jackman and his trainer ("#BethLewisFit") looks like they are well on the road to getting Jackman back into Wolverine shape – if that familiar network of popping veins is any indication. At age 54, Hugh Jackman definitley has a considerable enough lead in age on Ryan Reynolds (46) to at least raise this debate about who is working harder, to keep his superhero body tighter.

Of course, this is all jokes: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are infamous for throwing shade at one another – a humorous faux rivalry between the two Marvel movie icons that fans love to eavesdrop on. The Jackman-Reynolds "rivalry" has been the biggest selling point of Deadpool 3 so far; it was literal years of Reynolds ribbing Jackman on social media in order to goad him into making a return as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies, following Logan (Jackman's final performance as Wolverine). When Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige eventually got Jackman onboard for Deadpool 3, Reynolds and Jackman announced the project to the world with a video that played-up their "tense" relationship – quickly followed by another video with the two actors simulating the level of savage violence they will inflict upon one another.

Now, as Deadpool 3 gears up for production, Reynolds and Jackman have effectively become a two-man marketing and promotional team, by taking their social media interactions and turning them into actual promotional strategies for keeping moviegoers interested and invested in Deadpool 3, without having to reveal a single thing about the story, MCU connections, and any other big cameos.

Hugh Jackman is also almost certainly jumping on Ryan Reynolds' back over the recent post from Reynolds, pumping some serious iron of his own, to train for Deadpool 3. Reynolds' trainer captioned the picture with "Deadpool 3 training in full effect." That led to Reynolds posting his own corrective caption: "I"m not training for Deadpool. I'm training to spend several months with @thehughjackman – who's not nearly as nice as everyone thinks."

As you can see: the ongoing faux feud to promote Deadpool 3 continues! The film will be released in theaters on November 8, 2024.