Wolverine and Deadpool: Did Hugh Jackman Reveal Deadpool 3 Title While Shading Ryan Reynolds?

Hugh Jackman may have given away what the true title of Deadpool 3 is going to be. The actor took to his social media accounts to send out positive vibes for 2023. However, he takes umbrage with the song "Good Afternoon" being shortlisted by The Academy for the Best Song category. During his monologue, Jackman brought up having to put up with Ryan Reynolds while the duo work on Deadpool 3. However, instead of referring to the Marvel movie as Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman calls it Wolverine and Deadpool, possibly alluding to the title the film will use when it lands in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Wolverine and Deadpool would make for a fitting name for the third Deadpool movie. Seeing the two iconic characters sharing the screen at the same time would be an instant money-maker for Marvel Studios, especially when you consider how both characters could be integrated into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. We're in the early stages of the Multiverse Saga and with Avengers: Secret Wars as its culmination, we should expect plenty of more surprising returns as we progress.

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

Deadpool 3 Will Be A Road Trip Adventure Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has some ideas on what type of adventures Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman should take part in for Deadpool 3. The two actors will be appearing as the Merc With a Mouth and Wolverine, respectively, for the third Deadpool movie, which will actually be the first produced by Marvel Studios. Reynolds made the announcement earlier this week in a video co-starring Jackman, where the Deadpool 3 release date was also revealed. It's too early in the development to know what the story of the movie may be, but Rob Liefeld envisions something similar to other popular team-ups in pop culture history.

ComicBook.com and Phase Zero's Brandon Davis spoke to Rob Liefeld to get his full reaction to the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman/Deadpool 3 news. During their 30-minute conversation, Liefeld was asked what he wanted to see from both Deadpool and Wolverine. The creator of Deadpool, Cable, and Domino started referencing popular team-ups like Bing Crosby/Bob Hope, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Lethal Weapon's Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

"Bing Crosby/Bob Hope, Road pictures. I feel like that's what we're getting," Liefeld told ComicBook.com. "Or maybe it's more like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Sundance Kid was more serious and Butch Cassidy was more of a conniver. And maybe it's more like Lethal Weapon, and it's Danny Glover and Mel Gibson. But somewhere between those models that I just gave you. Bing and Bob; Butch and Sundance; Newman/Redford; Hugh and Ryan. It's going to be a monster."

Liefeld then began to daydream about how Wolverine and Deadpool can start to compare who has the best healing factor.

"Wouldn't we just watch them drive across America? Wouldn't we just watch them walk through a mall? They both have a healing factor. I can see a healing factor one-off," he continued. "I can see a healing factor one-off where the two of them decapitate one another and regrow limbs. Or at the very least, Wolverine slices generous pieces of Deadpool off. You saw what they did today when they re-enacted the katanas. They're giving us the memes. I was thinking, 'How many times did they rehearse that? Did they get that in one take? Two takes?"

Do you think Wolverine and Deadpool is the perfect name for Deadpool 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.