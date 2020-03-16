Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection COVID-19, making him the latest high-profile celebrity to announce such a diagnosis. Elba made the announcement himself via Twitter, telling his many millions of fans around the world, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Here’s the full statement that Idris Elba gives in his video post to Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What’s up guys, so look, this morning I got some test results back for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah. And it sucks. Listen: I’m doing okay, [wife] Sabrina [Dhowre] hasn’t been tested, and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive; I quarantined myself immediately and got tested, and got the results back today.

Look this is serious. This is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it, okay? So now’s a real time to be really vigilante about washing your hands, and keeping your distance, okay?

We’ve told our families, they’re very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues. And transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill, if you feel like you should be tested or feel like you’ve been exposed, do something about it. Alright? It’s really important.

Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bullsh*t. But, now’s the time for solidarity, now’s the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected – from those who have lost people that they love, to people that don’t even have it, and have lost their livelihoods. This is real, alright?

I just wanted to share my news with you guys, and I will keep you updated as to how I’m doing. But so far, we’re feeling okay. Alright man, stay positive – and don’t freak out.”

Obviously Idris Elba’s many fans wish him and his family the best during this trying time.