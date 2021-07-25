The Simpsons Alum Jackie Mason Dead at 93

✖

Renowned comic Jackie Mason has passed away. News of the comedian's passing first surfaced in the New York Times, which obtained confirmation from Mason's longtime personal friend, New York-based lawyer Raoul Felder. According to Felder, Mason passed away died Saturday at a Manhattan-based hospital. He was 93.

Known for his frantic on-stage personality, Mason got his professional start performing at resorts in the Catskills during the 1950s. The quick stint upstate pivoted to the nightclub circuit in the city. The comedian eventually moved to Los Angeles and started landed roles in sitcoms and feature films, including a starring role in The Jerk alongside Steve Martin.

He also lent his voice to The Simpsons, voicing Rabbi Hyman Krustofski in 11 episodes between 1991 and 2019. Other television credits include 30 Rock, The Fairly OddParents, and Chicken Soup. Outside of The Jerk, film credits include Caddyshack II, The Stoolies, and History of the World: Part I amongst others.

“I’ve been doing this for a hundred thousand years, but it’s like I was born last Thursday,” Mason told the Times in 1988 referencing his tumultuous and controversial career. “They see me as today’s comedian. Thank God I stunk for such a long time and was invisible, so I could be discovered.”

Mason is survived by his wife, Jyll Rosenfeld, and a daughter, Sheba Mason, whom he had during a previous relationship with Ginger Reiter.

Cover photo by E Leonelli /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images