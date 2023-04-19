Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized, But "Healing" and "Feeling the Love"

A week after he was hospitalized with an undisclosed "medical complication, Jamie Foxx is "healing" and "feels the love," according to a report at Entertainment Tonight. The Oscar-winning actor, currently in production on Back in Action with Cameron Diaz, was rushed to the hospital on April 12, and his daughter Corinne Foxx told fans that he was "already on his way to recovery" at that time. In the time since, the Foxx family have been fairly quiet, asking for their privacy, and Back in Action has resumed production, hoping to get as much as they can done without Foxx.

Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close star in the Netflix film Back in Action, which is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), from a screenplay by Gordon and Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors). The movie also stars Andrew Scott (Catherine Called Birdy, Fleabag), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella, Fleabag), McKenna Roberts (Skyscraper, Euphoria) and Rylan Jackson (Dungeons and Dragons).

"He is healing," a source told ET. "He feels the love from everyone."

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corrinne Foxx said on April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source close to the actor told CNN on Monday. Though the actor was in Atlanta filming Netflix's Back in Action, the medical complication didn't happen on-set or while he was filming scenes. He wasn't taken to the hospital in an ambulance either, but transported by private vehicle instead.

Foxx was seemingly fine on April 11, but the next day, producers were told he would be a couple of hours late to set because he was sick. Instead, after he was taken to the hospital, it became clear he was not going to be returning to set that day, and production was suspended.

Diaz came out of retirement to appear in Back in Action, her first movie since 2014's Annie, in which she starred opposite Foxx. The pair also appeared together in 1999's Any Given Sunday. Foxx's next film, They Cloned Tyrone, will be on Netflix on June 21. It stars Foxx alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.