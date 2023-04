Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Following Medical Complication

Actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for what is being described as a "medical complication." The news was broken on Wednesday night via a post from Foxx's daughter, actress Corinne Foxx. While the exact medical issue is not known at this time, it apparently occurred on Tuesday, and was serious enough that it led to his hospitalization. Foxx has most recently been spotted in Atlanta, filming the movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post reads. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family"

What are Jamie Foxx's new movies?

Foxx is set to star in this year's They Cloned Tyrone, which will be premiering on Netflix on June 21st. He is also set to star in the titular role of the upcoming Spawn movie reboot.

"I know that in all my conversations with Jamie, he's never wavered on being in this movie, actually, to the opposite, he leaves me messages all the time like 'Let's get going, man, come on man. The moments here we gotta strike. Let's go,'" Spawn creator Todd McFarlane told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "We've been talking about this being a sophisticated movie, right? I mean, I've been up on stage going, I'm gonna write, produce, direct and here it is going to be. I've been pushing that on Jamie and he's sort of in that world."

"The writers want to do something different. Let's leave it at that, they don't want to repeat (what anyone has done)," McFarlane added. "Nobody wants to do a $200 million dollars special effects strategy, that's not what Spawn is to any of us. So we want to do something that obviously is entertaining is visually interesting to look at, but, hopefully sort of leaves you with something when you walk away, that you can go, 'wow, that was that was a little bit deeper than I thought it was gonna be.' We'll see, we'll see if we can, the goal is to start a franchise. Not a Spawn movie, start a franchise so that we have multiple movies coming right behind it that will then eventually lead into the expansion of a Spawn universe."

Our thoughts are with Foxx and his family at this time.