Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Involved in Head-On Collision With Motorcycle

Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a "head-on crash" with a motorcycle on Sunday. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Momoa and the motorcyclist walked away from the accident without serious injuries. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Aquaman and Dune star was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, California when a motorcyclist "traveling in the opposite direction made contact with him coming around a curve." As described by TMZ, the rider allegedly crossed into Momoa's lane and struck the left front end of Momoa's Oldsmobile muscle car. The collision sent the rider "briefly" flying into the air, at which point they reportedly ricocheted off the actor's windshield before "clearing the hood of his car to end up on the other side."

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported the motorcyclist was "able to land on his feet" and "left standing up" after the crash. The rider was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, including a thumb injury and bruising to the leg. Momoa was uninjured and nothing came of the accident, according to the report.

The reported accident comes a day after Momoa took to Instagram to share a peek at his Harley Davidson collaboration and On the Roam, his unscripted docuseries for Warner Bros. Discovery. As described by PEOPLE, the series will document the Game of Thrones alum "as he travels across the United States to meet extraordinary people who are blazing their respective paths — including motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians and athletes — and making a difference in their industry."

"So excited to share my second @harleydavidson collection with you all . inspired by my love for vintage bikes and my home," the Hawaii-born actor wrote in a post published on Instagram Saturday. "We shot everything while racing in the dirt with my friends filming our new show On The Roam can't wait for you to see."

Momoa next reprises his Justice League role as Arthur Curry in DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, reuniting him with director James Wan. Also starring Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.