Jeff Bezos To Fly Into Space
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is facing a ticking clock for his time with the retail giant, has penciled in his first thing on the calendar for what he'll do after leaving the business: going to space. Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin will send its first manned shuttle into the outer reaches of the atmosphere in July and Bezos has announced that he and his brother Mark will be on board. "Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space," Bezos wrote on Instagram. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."
In the accompanying video, Bezos adds:"If you see the earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It's one earth. I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life, it's an adventure, it's a big deal for me. I invited my brother to come on this first flight because we're the closest friends." Mark Bezos added: "I wasn't even expecting him to say that he was going ot be on the first flight and then when he asked me to go along I was just awe-struck. What a remarkable opportunity not only to have this adventure but to be able to do it with my best friend."
The ship from Blue Origin, called New Shepard, will take off on July 20th and will soar over 60 miles above the earth for just 11 minutes.
News of Bezos' trip to space has prompted increased mockery from the internet, we've collected some of the funniest tweets about the news below.
Footage of Jeff Bezos going into space
Footage of Jeff Bezos going into space https://t.co/mht0kTLaoj pic.twitter.com/mjTsj90ker— Drew (@ildrewvenire) June 7, 2021
The Voyage Home
Jeff Bezos coming back from space with a big smile on his face and one long strand of hair coming out of his head— Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) June 7, 2021
One way to make sure it works
This redefines founders testing their own products https://t.co/bqy46g5SbP— Aaron Levie (@levie) June 7, 2021
potential to be the funniest thing that’s happened in awhile
jeff bezos going up in his own rocket has potential to be the funniest thing that’s happened in awhile if we’re lucky— christina (@floozyesq) June 7, 2021
I'm hearing it
(closes the blinds) alright you didn’t hear it from me but bezos is faking his own death by exploding in a rocket on live tv so he’s no longer the target of international envy for his money; his resources will be funneled into shell companies and he’ll get basic plastic surgery— Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) June 7, 2021
Gotta get outta here
June 5, 2021: G7 reach deal on global minimum tax.
June 7, 2021: Jeff Bezos announces he's leaving Earth.— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 7, 2021
Let's get the man on the rocket
Jeff Bezos, his brother, and the winner of an auction are all going to fly to space next month. The highest bid is currently $2.8M.
I propose we crowdfund $3M so I can be the third man and incessantly pester Jeff, ruining the most magical day of Bezos' shitty billionaire life.— RILEY JABOUR!!! (@Jabourasaurus) June 7, 2021
Passport please
If Jeff Bezos goes to space, are we really gonna let him come back?— TWRP (@TWRPband) June 7, 2021
It does sound fun tho
Jeff Bezos is so rich that he takes trips to space for fun.— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) June 7, 2021
Shots fired
If I had enough money to single-handedly end hunger and homelessness, THAT would be my priority, not flying into space.#Bezos— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 7, 2021