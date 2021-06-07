Jeff Bezos To Fly Into Space

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is facing a ticking clock for his time with the retail giant, has penciled in his first thing on the calendar for what he'll do after leaving the business: going to space. Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin will send its first manned shuttle into the outer reaches of the atmosphere in July and Bezos has announced that he and his brother Mark will be on board. "Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space," Bezos wrote on Instagram. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."

In the accompanying video, Bezos adds:"If you see the earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It's one earth. I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life, it's an adventure, it's a big deal for me. I invited my brother to come on this first flight because we're the closest friends." Mark Bezos added: "I wasn't even expecting him to say that he was going ot be on the first flight and then when he asked me to go along I was just awe-struck. What a remarkable opportunity not only to have this adventure but to be able to do it with my best friend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

The ship from Blue Origin, called New Shepard, will take off on July 20th and will soar over 60 miles above the earth for just 11 minutes.

(Photo credit by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)