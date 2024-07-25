Your Name Director Makoto Shinkai Has a New Fave Rom-Com Anime

Anime director Makoto Shinkai has earned his stripes time and time again with some of his biggest works. So far, the creator is responsible for critically acclaimed films such as Suzume, Your Name, and Weathering With You. Each of these anime films might have wildly different stories but they each have the element of romance in common. Like so many creators in the anime industry, Shinkai doesn’t stray from catching other many anime properties and one particular big romantic comedy has caught the director’s attention. Since Makoto is an expert when it comes to romantic comedies himself, this endorsement might get more eyes on the summer hit.

In a recent interview, Makoto Shinkai was asked about the romantic comedy series, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines. Harboring a scene that the anime fan dubbed as “Shinkai-like”, the director responded, “I don’t know about that *laughs*, but I thought it was a good scene. I think scenes that give a sense of fetishism and eroticism in general, are necessary. I still include them in my work despite facing opposition *laughs*. The latest one was having Suzume Iwato sit on Souta Munakata as a chair. I think such scenes are wonderful.”

What is Too Many Losing Heroines?

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines first premiered as a light novel series in 2021 from creators Takibi Amamori and Imigumuru. The light novels would then warrant a manga adaptation and the recently released anime adaptation. Brought to life by A-1 Pictures, the studio has had a busy year not just with the creation of this romantic comedy anime series but also thanks to Solo Leveling earlier this year and Sword Art Online: Gun Gale’s second season dropping this fall.

If you haven’t had the chance to dive into Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines, the first two episodes of the series are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the romantic comedy, “Meet the girls on the losing side of romance! First is Anna Yanami, the girl-next-door type who can’t say no to delicious food. Then there’s Lemon Yakishio, a beautiful and spirited athlete. Last but not least is Chika Komari, the cute yet shy heroine with gentle charm. Together, they navigate awkward setbacks hoping to finally find love!”

