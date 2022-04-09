Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have gotten engaged again. This engagement comes 18 years after the celebrity couple called off their first engagement in 2004. Fans have been waiting on an official engagement announcement since rumors started swirling about it in January. Reports that the couple is buying a mansion together seemed to back up the stories. Lopez and Affleck began seeing each other again in 2021. Photographers recently spotted Lopez wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. Lopez made the new official via her On the JLo newsletter after teasing a “major announcement” on Twitter. She also added a ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

In a video, Lopez shows off her green diamond engagement ring. She confirmed to People that she and Affleck are again engaged. Speaking to the magazine previously, Lopez opened up about what makes this time with Affleck different than before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JLo/status/1512610660026257409

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

Lopez is 52 years old, Affleck is 49, and both have children from previous marriages. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has two teenage daughters and a 10-year-old son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other,” Lopez told People. “We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

She continued, “We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn’t matter. We have kids and we respect each other. … We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We’re just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred.”

In December, Affleck spoke to the WSJ. Magazine about his second chance with Lopez. “I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures,” Affleck said. “The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”