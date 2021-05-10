Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Reunion: Kevin Smith Reminds The World That He Created The Term "Bennifer"

✖

Hollywood loves reboots and reunions — even on an incredibly personal level. Over the weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together on vacation in Montana. According to a report from PEOPLE, the two had spent a few days in Big Sky, vacationing in a house owned by Affleck in the resort town. With the two seemingly an item and back at the forefront of the news cycle, Bennifer has started to trend on Twitter — and Kevin Smith wants you to remember it was he who coined the moniker.

Smith directed the duo in Jersey Girl and tweeted Tuesday that's where he came up with the name. After calling the duo Bennifer on-set, he then used it in an interview with the New York Times. From there, Smith insists, it spread like wild fire. "It's a name I first gave the kids during "Jersey Girl" pre-production, before the world found out they were dating," Smith tweeted.

“Bennifer” is trending.

It’s a name I first gave the kids during “Jersey Girl” pre-production, before the world found out they were dating.

I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 10, 2021

He added, "I'd later drop the name in an interview with the [New York Times.] Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular."

The two dated in the early 2000's and were even engaged in 2002. They had planned on getting married in 2003, ut called the ceremony off days before it was set to take place. They eventually split in 2004 and now, some 17 years later, it seems like the duo might be an item once again. "Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town," one source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

The two appeared on-screen together in Jersey Girl and Gigli. Most recently, the two appeared in public at VVAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunited the World, an event held in Los Angeles over the weekend

Cover photo by James Devaney/WireImage