Former Batman Ben Affleck Reportedly Buying $50 Million Mansion With Jennifer Lopez

Former Batman actor Ben Affleck has found a new Batcave – a $50 million mansion he is purchasing along with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and Lopez (aka “Bennifer”) have co-purchased a 20,000-foot estate in Bel-Air, Los Angeles – a home that reportedly has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a gym, home theater, pool, and many other luxurious features. All that space could be an asset, as Affleck and Lopez are reportedly looking to fill the estate with each of their respective children, five in total, who age between ten and sixteen.

Affleck has two girls and a son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Lopez has a twin boy and girl with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first met on the set of the film Gigli in 2001 and dated (with an eventual engagement) from 2002 to 2004. Tabloid scrutiny contributed to the couple’s wedding plans stalling and their relationship ending; they went on separate paths of love, marriage, parenting, and separation for the next twenty years, before reuniting in spring of 2021. The fact that they are purchasing a home together is a big signal that things are progressing in a serious direction.

Ironically, while Ben Affleck is making headlines for this real-life romantic move, he’s also making headlines for the release of his newest erotic thriller film, Hulu’s Deep Water, which he stars in alongside his ex-girlfriend Ann de Armas. You can get the cast and story synopsis for Deep Water, below:

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, based on the novel Deep Water by Patricia Highsmith, Deep Water stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope. The film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas.

Jennifer Lopez recently starred in the romantic comedy film Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson.

For comic book movie fans, Ben Affleck will suit up one last time as Batman for The Flash movie that’s been delayed until next year.

Source: TMZ