Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner Citing 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

Popstar Joe Jonas (of The Jonas Brothers) and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner are officially getting a divorce after four years of marriage. According to a source close to the couple, Jonas and Turner "have been spending more time apart recently," and "Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family," said the source. "Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot."

Documents for the divorce filing in Miami, Florida have been obtained by the likes of ET, with Joe Jonas claiming that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

There are reported details that include custody arrangements, as one excerpt of the filing reads "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." Financial matters are expected to largely be determined by the prenuptial agreement that Jonas and Turner put together before their marriage.

News that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were headed for divorce broke late last week when fans noticed that Joe wasn't wearing his wedding band during certain stops of the current Jonas Brothers concert tour. After rumors started to circulate online and on social media, Joe was seen wearing his ring again in Austin, Texas, during a performance on Sunday. The couple had also been seen making affectionate posts on social media, with Turner posting a photo of them in pajamas together, in honor of Joe Jonas' birthday on August 15th. Fans of the Jonas Brothers also posted that Sophie Turner was in the building to see Joe and the Jonas Brothers perform in Austin on Sunday night, and Joe made sure his ring made it into a Jonas Brothers photo posted from Austin before their concert began.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later in 2017. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, an elope-style ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada in May 2019, and then a full-fledged wedding ceremony in Carpentras, France, in late June 2019. The Vegas ceremony caused a bit of controversy when famous DJ Diplo went live on Instagram stories while Jonas and Turner were headed into the chapel with a small selection of guests; the video had the quote "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," leaving no room for misinterpretation. That incident started a small feud between the three celebs, which was eventually resolved.

We wish Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner the best in this difficult time in their lives.