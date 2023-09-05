Spirit Halloween Is Sending Two Fans to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios

Two beloved Halloween brands are coming together to give two lucky fans a chance to live their best life when it comes to spooky season, as Spirit Halloween will be sending a pair of fans to Halloween Horror Nights at either Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood. Entering the sweepstakes is easy, as you just need to head to Spirit Halloween's Instagram or you can fill out an official entry form. Halloween is never complete without a visit to either Spirit Halloween or to Halloween Horror Nights, so it makes perfect sense that the brands are uniting for the exciting opportunity. The deadline to enter is September 10th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The winner can select whether they go to Halloween Horror Nights at either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort, and will also be able to attend either this year or in 2024. The winner and a guest will earn airfare, hotel accommodations, airport transportation, and three days of general admission theme park tickets.

While entering the contest will be a no-brainer for any Halloween enthusiast, the biggest challenge will be deciding whether you want to visit the location at Hollywood or at Orlando.

The haunted houses Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, and Universal Monsters: Unmasked are featured at both parks this year, and while Orlando has ten houses compared to Hollywood's eight, an Evil Dead Rise house is only happening at the Hollywood location. Additionally, Orlando has five total Scare Zones compared to Hollywood's three, but Hollywood also features the Terror Tram.

Another challenge will be whether fans want to attend this year's event or if they would rather hold out until 2024, though they run the risk that next year won't be spotlighting the same brands as they'll be spotlighting this year.

Understandably, having to decide which all-inclusive trip they pursue and which year they attend isn't the worst of decisions that a winner will have to make, with it being possible that the hardest decision will be which lucky companion they decide to bring with them.

You can head to Spirit Halloween's Instagram or you can fill out an official entry form now.

Which location would you pick if you won? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!