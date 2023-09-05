Price Is Right Host Bob Barker's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Barker, the beloved former host of CBS' The Price is Right, died while battling Alzheimer's disease. Barker's cause of death was listed on his death certificate obtained by TMZ on Tuesday. The tabloid was the first outlet to also report Barker's death last month, revealing he passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of August 26th. Barker kept his battle with Alzheimer's largely hidden from public view, with neither he nor his team revealing he had it.

"We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker,' CBS officials said in a statement after Barker's passing. "During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.' In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."

Barker began hosting The Price is Right in 1972, going on to host the show for the next 35 years. According to IMDb, Barker ended up appearing on a staggering 6,726 episodes of the hit game show. Barker's replacement, comedian Drew Carey, took over for the years-long host in October 2007.

"Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," Carey said in a tweet tribute. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."

CBS aired a tribute to the late daytime television icon earlier this month, looking back at the host's time on the show.

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of 'The Price is Right' fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," Margot Wain, senior VP of daytime programs, said in an announcement for the tribute. "We're so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way."