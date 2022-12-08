Joe Rogan Accuses Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson of Steroid Use

Ever the one to court controversy, comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has called out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in one of his recent episodes for what he believes is deliberately misleading his fans about steroid use. As noticed by Page Six, Rogan was speaking about the top on his podcast, asking his guest if Johnson has ever made the claim that he doesn't use steroids following news that viral online figure "Liver King" was also using steroids and not his self-proclaimed diet of raw meat.

"The Rock should come clean right now," Rogan said with a laugh. "He should make a video in response to the Liver King video." Rogan then did an impromptu impression of Johnson, adding: "I need to talk to you because The Rock's been lying." He adds, "There's not a f**king chance in hell he's clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as the Rock is, at 50?...He's so massive, and he's so different than he was when he was 30."

Rogan went on to note that for people of certain physiques, being honest with your audience about achieving your goals is tantamount. "If you don't want to talk about it, that's one thing," Rogan said. "But if you do talk about it, there's a responsibility you have to people that are listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I'm honest about it. I don't think there's anything wrong with taking hormone replacement....I don't think it's wrong, I think it's smart, but you've got to be honest...When Mickey Rourke did The Wrestler he told everybody."

Has Dwayne Johnson ever done steroids?

Considering the muscle mass and ever present gym pics that Dwayne Johnson posts in any given week, one perhaps wouldn't be talking out of school just to wonder if the athlete turned entertainer had dabbled in steroid use. In a previous interview Johnson confirmed that at one point he tried using them, something he claims to have done when he was much younger.

"I tried it," Johnson previously admitted to MTV in 2009. "Me and my buddies tried it back in the day when I was 18 or 19. Didn't know what we were doing...It's not as prevalent today in our sports as it was 10 years ago, but we have to recognize that a culture was created where it was OK to do that, and a lot of team managers, owners, players who didn't do it would turn the other cheek. We recognize that, and now we have to institute stronger penalties, which we are doing."

In a profile for Fortune five years later in 2014, Johnson spoke out about accusations that he currently uses steroids, telling the outlet: "Sure, you get a lot of people out there who will suspect, and say sh-t. They want to negate the hard work you put in."

