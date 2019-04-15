‘Game of Thrones’ The Mountain Actor Admits to Using Steroids

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Julius Bjornsson has admitted to taking steroids on his quest to become the strongest man in the world. Best known to fans of the hit HBO show as “The Mountain,” Bjornsson admits in an interview with ESPN that he’d do “whatever it takes” to rise to the top of the field. Though he wouldn’t expand on his steroid usage, the strongman admits to the said usage during a recent interview on E:60.

“Yes, I have,” Bjornsson, 30, admits. “When you want to be the best, you do whatever it takes.”

After asking to skip any further questioning about the situation, Bjornsson says the thought of dying at a young age from overuse of anabolic steroids is worrisome.

“When you are putting yourself through all this,” says Bjornsson, “I’ve always thought about, ‘What if I pass away?’ It would be very hard to know that I left my family too soon. I want to be there for my family. I want to be there for my daughter. But this is my life. This is what I enjoy to do.”

The powerlifter-turned-actor initially began weightlifting at 19 years of age after a dream to play professional basketball sputtered due to injury. His first time participating in the annual World’s Strongest Man competition was in 2011, and it’s been the only year since he’s placed outside of the top three. It should be noted that the WSM competition has rules in place to prohibit the usage of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

He’ll look to repeat his 2018 title win this summer at the World’s Strongest Man competition in Bradenton Florida from June 13th to 16th. He’s played “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones since the fourth season.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday Nights on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

