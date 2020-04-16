John Krasinski to DJ Virtual Prom for Every High School Student Stuck at Home

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping most of the country in their homes and away from work or school, high school students are missing out on quite a lot of memorable experiences. Winter and spring sports have been cancelled, causing plenty of athletes to lose out on their senior seasons. Graduations will be held virtually, or not at all, meaning that no one will be walking across the stage or tossing their caps in the air. There won’t be any junior or senior proms. Losing these experiences is certainly tough for students everywhere, but The Office alum and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski is aiming to help with at least one of those things.

On Thursday, Krasinski announced that he would be throwing and DJing a virtual prom for high school students all over the country. He shared a TikTok on all of his social media channels to break the news. The prom will be streamed live from his Some Good News YouTube channel on Friday, April 17th, beginning at 8 pm ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stream may not begin until Friday evening, but the placeholder video is currently available on the channel. You can visit Some Good News to set a reminder for the event so that no one misses out.

“That’s right class of 2020,” Krasinski wrote on Twitter. “I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday 8EST/5PST! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

That’s right class of 2020! I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday 8EST/5PST! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then! https://t.co/loUBdpSYKg — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 16, 2020

There hasn’t been any word as to which friends will be joining Krasinski for the event, but there will likely be some big names appearing to lift the spirits of teenagers everywhere. Krasinski has been releasing new episodes of Some Good News on a weekly basis, sharing heartfelt stories to bring people joy in this dark time. He’s been joined by guests like Steve Carell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Ortiz, and of course, his wife and Quiet Place co-star Emily Blunt.

Krasinski’s virtual prom comes just a couple of days after a tweet from a 2020 senior went viral, asking former president Barack Obama to give an online commencement speech to graduates around the country, since no one will be able to attend graduation.