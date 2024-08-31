AMC Offering “Haunted” Icee In Honor of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

More than three decades after the original Beetlejuice gave fans the “Ghost with the Most”, the sequel and, to celebrate, AMC Theatres has a suitably spooky treat for moviegoers. The theater chain announced on Friday their special, Fanta Haunted Apple Icee available at AMC Theatres for a limited time starting September 6th, just in time for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Encounter the chilling flavor of our Fanta Haunted Apple ICEE© available for a limited time only when you see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, opening 9/6. pic.twitter.com/XksGTRDfnV — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 30, 2024

The Fanta Haunted Apple Icee is pretty straightforward: it’s the Icee take on Fanta’s special, limited edition soda flavor inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with that flavor being described by Fanta as a “unique apple” flavor. The soda itself was launched earlier this month with special Beetlejuice Beetlejuice inspired packaging: black and white stripes and a photo of Michael Keaton’s iconic character on it as well.

Denny’s and Keebler Also Have Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Inspired Offerings

AMC isn’t alone in offering up a special treat in honor of the Beetlejuice sequel. Both Denny’s and Keebler have launched special food tie-ins to the eagerly anticipated upcoming sequel. Keebler recently announced the arrival of their new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripe cookies, a limited-edition cookie innovation that features a first-of-its-kind black and-white format with dark chocolate shortbread cookies topped with vanilla-flavored fudge stripes to mimic Beetlejuice’s suit. The cookies are available at retailers nationwide.

Ad for Denny’s, they’ve launched an entire menu in honor of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, resurrecting their Value Menu as well as honoring the character with all-new items in its Afterlife Menu. Both menus are available at Denny’s nationwide now.

“Bringing back the $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu with innovative new dishes and launching the new Afterlife Menu allows us to offer our guests great food at unbeatable prices, as they immerse themselves in the scary-delicious world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Patty Trevino, Denny’s chief brand officer, shared in a statement. “Whether you’re a Beetlejuice superfan or simply looking for delicious, affordable options, we’re confident there’s something on the menus for everyone to fill their cravings — without emptying their wallets.”

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

You can read the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice here: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters September 6th.