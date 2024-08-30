Marisa Tomei’s Favorite Memory of Spider-Man Trilogy Was “Watching” Tom Holland and Zendaya “Fall in Love”

Marissa Tomei has made five appearances as Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it turns out the actor’s favorite thing about being a part of the MCU and specifically the Spider-Man franchise happened behind the scenes. At Fan Expo in Toronto recently (via EW), Tomei revealed that some of her favorite things about being part of Spider-Man were watching stars Tom Holland and Zendaya grow up and fall in love. Tomei also spoke about her costars’ “enormous star power”.

“I think some of the favorite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love… and seeing their phenomenal talent,” Tomei said. “Just being, like, blown away from the get-go… I mean, I’m blown away.”

“Some people are just meant for it,” she added. “And they are meant for it.”

She went on to praise the talent of the Spider-Man and Michelle “MJ” Jones actors, even outside of their acting.

“They carry enormous, enormous star power, enormous power and they manage to be real people at the same time and just, they’re multitalented,” Tomei said. “They can do everything! They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion. I mean, what are they not doing? They’re incredible, incredible people.”

Could Tomei Return as Aunt May in the MCU?

Tomei appeared as Aunt May in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tomei’s Aunt May died in No Way Home, though back in 2022, she said she was open to the idea given the concept of the Multiverse — though she also admitted that she didn’t fully understand the concept.

“Oh yes there is a Multiverse. That was part of the secrecy originally, now a lot of people know,” she said at the time. “But the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don’t understand the Multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I’m like ‘And so, where am I now? Okay, well, can you explain it to me one more time?”

She added, “I would love to come back and be a part of that. There’s history there, too. May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she’s a standalone character, of course, but. there are more avenues to explore.”

What’s Going on With Spider-Man 4?

While there hasn’t been much in the way of news about Spider-Man 4, back in July Marvel chief Kevin Feige said that a first run of the script for a fourth film should be coming soon.

“Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it,” Feige said. “We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon.”