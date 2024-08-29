Late Night with Chucky Live Talk Show Announced for Halloween Horror Nights

Chucky is headed to Halloween Horror Nights. On Thursday, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that everyone’s favorite killer doll will be taking the stage to host Late Night With Chucky at the stage of DreamWorks Theatre. The event is described as a “killer new live talk show” where Chucky will answer audience questions in real time. Guests will be able to submit questions for Chucky via a QR code in the lobby of the theater and no doubt, mayhem will follow.

Late Night With Chucky is just one horror attraction for fans to get excited about at Halloween Horror Nights this year. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off on September 5th — the seasonal fun kicks off on August 30th at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida — and will bring plenty of Universal’s spookiest out for new scares and experiences. There are eight new haunted houses, including those themed to Insidious, A Quiet Place and more. Another terrifying doll-like creature, M3GAN will be represented at Halloween Horror Nights, thanks to the Terror Tram.

Will Chucky Get a Season 4?

As for Chucky, fans of the killer doll can catch up on his misadventures with the USA/SYFY series now streaming on Peacock. The series aired its Season 3 finale earlier this year. The series hasn’t yet been given fourth season renewal, but the series has set things up for more in a huge way. Season 3 saw Chucky and Tiffany back in their doll bodies and reunited, but also eager to reunite with GG, their child from Seed of Chucky previously seen in Chucky Season 2. The show’s three leads also found themselves in doll bodies in a wild cliffhanger and, oh yeah, the season also saw the demise of the President of the United States and Chucky nuking the North Pole.

“Murder, mayhem, and malicious intent. These are the values I have always held dear, and it has been my honor to uphold these principles for lo these many years,” Chucky says at the end of the Season 3 finale as The White House burns down. “Now tonight I’m proud to officially announce my candidacy for a fourth consecutive term…If you have any doubts at all, I ask you to please consider the many accomplishments of my hugely successful third term.”

You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights and Universal Hollywood official websites.