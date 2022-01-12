Keebler Launching New Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms

Move over, Dunkaroos. There’s a new, cookie dipping snack and this one tastes like s’mores. On Tuesday, Keebler announced their new Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms, a new snack that combines bit-size versions of Keebler’s iconic and beloved Fudge Stripes cookies with a marshmallow dipping frosting all in a convenient, single-server portable tray. The new snack is pretty straightforward in bringing that classic s’mores flavors to snackers. The combination of the Fudge Stripes cookies with the marshmallow frosting makes for a perfect pairing, one that Keebler sees as having endless possibilities for enjoyment.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Keebler Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms to the snack aisles and help families bring magic to every bite,” Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler said in a statement. “Whether our fans dip them a little, dip them a lot, more cookie sandwiches or giant cookie towers — there are endless ways families can get creative as they enjoy shared, memorable moments.”

The Keebler Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms started rolling out to stores earlier this month so the treats should be available at grocery stores nationwide — though if your store doesn’t have them yet, check back. They are available in two sizes, a single pack with a suggested retail price between $1.79 and $2.29 and a four count multi pack with a suggested retail price of $6.99.

The Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms are just the latest snack creation from Keebler in the Fudge Stripes line. During the holidays, the brand released Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies and, before that, Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes cookies. Both of those offerings were limited edition and are no longer available. The Keebler Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms seem to be poised to stick around a bit longer.

Keebler’s Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms are rolling out to retailers nationwide now.

Will you be checking out the new Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms? Are you already a fan of Dunkaroos? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.