Kellogg's Celebrates Star Wars Day With New Obi-Wan Kenobi Frosted Flakes Cereal

May the fourth be with you! It's Star Wars Day and to celebrate, Kellogg's wants Star Was fans to grab their lightsabers and their spoons! On Wednesday, Kellogg's announced the launch of the new Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi Cereal. The new cereal will hit store shelves later this spring — just in time for the debut of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi later this month.

The Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi combines both the "light" and "dark" sides of Frosted Flakes, pairing both Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate with the original beloved Kellogg's Frosted Flakes. Of course, this isn't a situation where you have to choose a side. Both tastes combine deliciously in the bowl. And even the box is getting in on the Star Wars fun with the beloved Tony the Tiger as both a Jedi an a Sith.

As for Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, we're less than a month away from the eagerly anticipated series debuting on the streaming platform. The series will arrive on May 27th and will feature Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular Obi-Wan. The series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen.

"I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back, and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again," McGregor shared. "I'm not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it's really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted, or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it."

Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast also includes the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th. Kellogg's new Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi Cereal hits store shelves later this spring.