Kevin Turen, Producer of Euphoria and The Idol, Dies at 44

Kevin Turen, producer of shows like Euphoria and Max's The Idol, has passed away. According to the initial reporting from Deadline, Turen passed away suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend, and no cause of death is available as of press time. He was 44.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," Deadline boss and close friend Jay Penske said of Turen. "He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."

Turen was a frequent collaborator with both Sam Levinson and Ti West, working with the former on Euphoria and Malcom and Marie, while also producing West's X horror trilogy.

After being born and raised in Manhattan, Turen got his Hollywood start producing Larry Clark's Wassup Rockers in 2005. During his career, Turen also served as president of David Goyer's production company Phantom Four.

"Kevin made one I admired with Richard Gere, Arbitrage, and it's the most successful film on VOD, and then All Is Lost. I have a deal at Warner Bros and we talked about bringing on an executive and I met with a lot of people you might characterize as the usual suspects, people who came up in the studio system," Goyer said of Turen's hiring at the time.

He added, "I liked that Kevin didn't come up that way, that he grew up in the independent financing world and has made six or seven films that are the kind of quality pictures I've become excited by. We can still do the tentpoles but also cultivate some of these emerging filmmakers; Kevin has raised so much money for these kinds of films, and we're exploring raising independent money so we can help finance some ourselves and be a port in the storm for some of these emerging filmmakers."

Turen is survived by his wife Evelina and their two kids.