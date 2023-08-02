Euphoria Stars Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney Pay Tribute to Late Angus Cloud

HBO's Euphoria stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are paying tribute to their late co-star Angus Cloud. The news of Cloud's death shocked Hollywood this week, as the young actor passed away at the age of just 25. Since the news of Cloud's death was announced, those involved with Euphoria have been posting their condolences, or just sharing their grief with fans.

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney's post have each received over ten million likes from fans, who clearly needed to hear from the two high-profile actresses. In Euphoria, Cloud played "Fez," a drug dealer who had a complicated relationship with Zendaya's main character, Rue, over Seasons 1-2. It was a multi-layered performance that pointed at Cloud's depth and talent as an actor, making the loss sting that much more.

Zendaya Remebers Angus Cloud

In her eulogy to Angus Cloud, Zendaya wrote: "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love..."they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Zendaya also made a bid to ask fans for their patience in looking for deeper explanations about what happened: "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Sydney Sweeney Remembers Angus Cloud

In her post remembering Angus Cloud, Sidney Sweeney wrote: "Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

We offer condolences to Angus Cloud's family, friends, fans, and colleagues in their time of mourning.