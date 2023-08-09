Euphoria Adds Tribute to Late Angus Cloud to Episodes on Max

Euphoria has added a tasteful tribute to Angus Cloud for episodes on Max. Users on social media noticed the addition this week. The young actor is celebrated with a title card that plays before the pilot episode and the premiere of Season 2 on the streaming platform. The card reads, "In memory of Angus Cloud 1998-2023," with a photo of Cloud in black and white. Fans, of course, love the gesture because of what the actor meant to the show and the impact he had during his time working. It's nice to see Max show Cloud some love after the sad news last week.

On social media, Euphoria's social media account posted some kind words after news of Angus Cloud's passing was reported. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

(Photo: HBO)

Angus Cloud's Family Releases A Statement

(Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Angus Cloud's family actually released a statement when the news of his death broke. In some comments to TMZ, they described some mental health struggles that the young actor was dealing with. In addition to that, the pressures of just regular life were also hovering around. Fans were heartbroken to hear what had happened to a performer that was just 25-years-old.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement began. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," they continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud's Euphoria Co-Stars Add Statements

(Photo: HBO)

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney were shocked to hear of their friend's passing. Angus Cloud played Fez on Euphoria. Of course, the character shared a lot of scenes with Zendaya's character. So, it feels like a real loss for everyone involved. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress posted her tribute on Instagram.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love..."they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

