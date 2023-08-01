Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson Pays Tribute to Late Angus Cloud

Tributes have been pouring in for Angus Cloud, after it was announced on Monday that the fan-favorite actor has suddenly passed away at the age of 25. Cloud was best known for his stint as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on HBO's hit series Euphoria, a role he played since the show's inception in 2019, and series creator and director Sam Levinson is joining in to memorialize the actor. In a recent statement obtained by Variety, Levinson called Cloud "too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon." The official Euphoria social media account also addressed Cloud's death, writing that "he was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family."

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," Levinson wrote. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

The news of Cloud's passing was confirmed in a statement from to TMZ, revealing that the death occurred just days after Cloud's father had passed away. Cloud was perhaps best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on HBO's Euphoria, a role he portrayed ever since 2019. The cause of death, which occurred in Oakland, CA on Monday, July 31st, is currently unknown at this time.

Who Are Angus Cloud's Movies and TV Shows?

Cloud was born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey in Oakland, California on July 10, 1998. As a teenager, he sustained a traumatic brain injury, which partially led to his distinct onscreen voice. After attending the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, he was actually scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti while working in a New York restaurant. Playing Fez in Euphoria would be Cloud's first onscreen, and his portrayal would go on to be one of the most tweeted-about characters of the past decade. Cloud would go on to have appearances in the 2021 movie North Hollywood, as well as the recently-released The Line. He also appeared in a trio of music videos in recent years — Noah Cyrus' "All Three", Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes", and Becky G & Karol G's "Mamiii".

Just a few months prior to his passing, it was announced that Cloud would be among the cast of a currently-untitled Universal Monsters movie, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito, and Dan Stevens. The film, which is directed by the duo Radio Silence, is currently expected to hit theaters in April of 2024.

Our thoughts are with Cloud's family, friends, and fans at this time.