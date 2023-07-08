Euphoria Star Reveals They Were Almost Fired for Filming Series "While High"

Euphoria has become an unexpected hit for HBO over the years, in part thanks to its eclectic ensemble cast. As the wait for the third season of Euphoria continues, one of its more recent casting additions is shedding light on their experience on the show. In a recent interview with Apple Music, Elliot actor Dominic Fike revealed that he struggled with substance abuse while filming Euphoria, but that the producers "had to" use those takes in the show's final cut.

"I was so f-cked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad," Fike revealed. "I was reprimanded for it. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show. They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this.'"

"I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that's, you know, mainly about drugs, is very difficult," Fike added. "That's entertainment dude. They give you a bunch of money and they're like, 'Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim.'"

Is Euphoria Renewed for Season 3?

In February of 2022, HBO officially renewed Euphoria for a third season. This new batch of episodes is poised to debut in 2025, and is believed to include a major time jump.

"I'll do everything I can to make the third season of the show successful," costume designer Heidi Bivens revealed in an interview with Vogue earlier this year. "I'm really excited to read the scripts. There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they're not in high school anymore. Dorothy's not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam's brain, it's gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won't want to repeat himself. It'll be something new for the audience to discover.

Is Barbie Ferreira Returning to Euphoria?

In an interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Kat actress Barbie Ferriera revealed that she would be exiting Euphoria after two seasons.

"I felt [it] was a kind of a struggle for both parties. Sam, me — it was a struggle to find a continuation of her," Ferreira revealed. "That was actually really hurtful watching and seeing the fans get upset. I don't know. I just felt like maybe I overstayed my welcome a little bit. So for me it actually felt good to be like, 'OK, I get to not worry about this and we both don't get to worry about this,' because Sam writes for things he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat. I relate to Kat. So I had to follow my own path."

What Is Euphoria About?

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince.

The ensemble cast includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

