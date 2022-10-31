Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween

Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.

Longtime X-Men writer Chris Claremont and foundational artist Dave Cockrum created Mystique in 1978. She was a mainstay of 20th Century Fox's X-Men film franchise, played by Rebecca Romijn in the original trilogy and Jennifer Lawrence in the prequel movies. Claremont and Sal Buscema created Magik, Colossus's sister Illyanna Rasputin transformed into a sorceress, in 1983. Anya Taylor-Joy played the character in the 2020 movie The New Mutants. Claremont and Buscema also created Selene that same year, though the villain is a deeper cut. Kota Eberhardt played the character in 2019's Dark Phoenix, though her role was small and almost unidentifiable as her comic book counterpart (Halcro goes for a comics-accurate look with her costume).

Does Kim Kardashian want to be in a Marvel movie?

Kim Kardashian is not an actor, but she might consider becoming one for the right role. She's not pursuing an acting career, but if Marvel Studios called about a role, she'd be interested.

"Would I act? I would if something fun came about," Kardashian told Interview Magazine earlier this year. "Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I'm not actively looking, but I think things just come when they're supposed to.

When are the X-Men coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Fans have been anticipating the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Disney gained the rights to the character in its purchase of 20th Century Fox. While X-Men '97 is in production to revive X-Men: The Animated Series, there are no firm plans for an X-Men live-action movie or series yet, at least not any that are publicly known. However, Deadpool 3 will bring back Ryan Reynolds as his X-Men-adjacent Marvel character, and Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine for the movie.

Elsewhere, Marvel Studios has started dropping breadcrumbs. Ms. Marvel mentioned mutation for the first time in the MCU, and She-Hulk, Attorney at Law made a fourth wall-breaking joke about the wait for the X-Men to debut. Rumor has it that Emilia Clarke is also playing a major Marvel mutant in the upcoming Secret Invasion series on Disney+.